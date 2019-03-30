The Foundry, a resource for young people, is coming to Maple Ridge.

Public asked to help design Foundry Ridge Meadows

Event coming up at Maple Ridge Youth Wellness Centre

The community is being invited to an upcoming event to help shape Foundry Ridge Meadows.

The town hall-style event is headlined “Meet the Designers. Be the Designers.”

Alicia Erenli, program cooordinator with the Youth Wellness Centre, said the public is being invited to help with the design of the renovated building, as the Youth Wellness Centre transitions to Foundry.

Foundry is a one-stop-shop where young people between the ages of 12 and 24 can access services for mental health, primary care, addiction issues, peer support or employment support. In the past, youth programs have been offered in a variety of places.

Once it is up and running, Foundry will receive $500,000 from the provincial government. It builds on similar programs offered for the past two years at the Youth Wellness Centre, which started at the Greg Moore Youth Centre in downtown Maple Ridge.

The event goes Monday, April 8 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Youth Wellness Centre at 22932 Lougheed Hwy.

That will be the site of the Foundry, converted from the former Frogstone Grill restaurant and a medical clinic into the new centre for youth. The new 5,645-sq.-ft. space will include a teaching kitchen where young people can learn vocational work, a multi-purpose room that could be used for everything from yoga to art classes, and other facilities that are still being planned.

Erenli said the event will feature representatives from the Foundry to offer details about what the program and updates about the building design process.

Organizers plan to begin renovations at the end of June, and have the building ready for a November opening.

“This is an opportunity for the public to be involved with this new resource that’s coming to their community, for their kids,” said Erenli. “Show up and share your thoughts, and be ready to jjointhe conversation.”

