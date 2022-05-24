Public calls on Maple Ridge council to put wildlife ahead of employment park

There has been determined opposition to the Yennadon Lands employment park proposal. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Neighbours criticised Maple Ridge City Hall’s Yennadon Lands employment park project during a public hearing recently.

For more than two hours members of the public generally spoke against the proposal at a May 17 public hearing.

The plan would see 13 properties of various sizes joined into a 63-acre site, for a development that is part of the city’s commercial and industrial strategy. A staff report noted the properties at 128th Avenue and 232nd Street are flat, easily serviced, and have access to arterial roads. In December of 2020 council endorsed a plan to create an employment area there, and told staff to prepare a bylaw to amend the Official Community Plan.

In December of 2020, council looked at concept plans, and chose a neighbourhood innovations village, which aims to create a neighbourhood where residents can “live, work and play,” while protecting green spaces.

But numerous speakers opposed the plan based on its impacts on wildlife, habitat, and a salmon-bearing stream. There were also numerous complaints that roads in the area can’t take more traffic.

Cynthia Mackie said she has lived directly across from the Yennadon Lands site for over five years, and offered a long list the wildlife seen there, including bears and cubs, deer and fawns, bobcats and more.

Robert Dramer said he has lived in the area since 1977, and has “great concern” for Coho Creek, saying the salmon-bearing stream’s health could not be guaranteed if the area is developed.

“My objection is that by moving this to an industrial kind of area we would eliminate most of that habitat, severely disrupt the biodiversity of the area, to the endangerment of not only the climate but our own personal health,” he said.

Dan Wallace said Abernethy Way should be upgraded before these lands are developed, along with other streets in the area. And, he said, there is a lot of dangerous driving, and the area needs traffic calming.

Wallace agreed with the concept in general, but couldn’t support it “because the mess that we’ve got in roads in north Maple Ridge are already strained.” He said the development would be “strangled from the very start.”

Lisa Bennett also had traffic concerns.

“It’s like Frogger getting out of my driveway right now,” she said.

Tim Bonner, who neighbours the proposed development, said the interface between a residential neighbourhood and a light industrial development is unacceptable.

“I’m concerned it’s going to drop my property values,” he said.

Bonner said the city should have an environmental assessment done before the development goes ahead. He also had questions about building heights, the types of industry that would use the park, and the suitability of the roads for increased truck traffic.

Jack Mackie also expressed concerns about wildlife and Coho Creek salmon.

“My main concern is coho ceek. If you’re affecting the salmon population, that grinds my gears.”

David Bever said he is concerned that council will proceed over the objections of residents.

“When the city first did a public survey in 2020, the majority of respondents rejected the proposal, but council ignored this and moved forward the most intensive development of their three proposed options. This to me shows a determination to push this through regardless of what the community’s opinions are,” said Bever.

He said it is not a good use of a land in a residential neighbourhood with traffic congestion.

Justin Bennett said council should have heard that the public would like to protect the area.

“We’ve heard from a lot of speakers tonight, some very eloquent, some more passionately,” said Bennett. “There’s such a clear message here to me, that what you are hearing is, ‘this is not the right place for this’.”

Four official community plan amending bylaws are being considered by council.

The issue was back on council’s agenda for the Tuesday night meeting.