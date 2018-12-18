Public crams the cruiser for food bank

The Ridge Meadows RCMP held their first Cram the Cruiser fundraiser on Dec. 13 at Safeway in Maple Ridge, and the public responded with donations of 980 pounds of food and $900 cash in just three hours, to be donated to the Friends in Need Food Bank. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

