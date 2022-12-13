Public gets a say in Maple Ridge’s final Parks, Rec, and Culture Master Plan

The public can use an online survey to offer feedback about the Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting members of the public to have their say about the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan for a final time.

The plan is designed as a road map for programs, services, capital funding and infrastructure, providing councils and staff a point of reference to inform data-driven and transparent decisions.

Before the plan is taken to council for endorsement, a final Community Check-In Survey will help to confirm whether the draft captures the community’s vision.

The plan includes 94 strategies organized into four sections (Parks and Open Spaces, Recreation Facilities, Arts and Culture Infrastructure and Service Delivery). Residents are encouraged to review the executive summary before taking the survey to identify if a priority is absent from the 94 strategies.

“This will truly be the community’s plan,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “The 94 strategies that have emerged are thanks to citizens’ insightful feedback, creative ideas and engagement. The survey is an important opportunity for residents to confirm the plan represents their needs and to see how their feedback will shape the future of Maple Ridge over the next 10 years.”

The city started developing the plan in spring of this year, and extensive engagement was undertaken over the various phases, including through online surveys, staff discussions, stakeholder meetings and pop-up engagement opportunities at events and community centres.

The survey closes Dec. 31 at noon, and respondents can enter to win a $200 gift certificate to a local business or a pre-paid Visa gift card.

After the survey closes, the city will identify themes from feedback. The final draft will then go to the Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee and then to council for endorsement.