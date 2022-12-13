The public can use an online survey to offer feedback about the Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan. (The News files)

The public can use an online survey to offer feedback about the Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan. (The News files)

Public gets a say in Maple Ridge’s final Parks, Rec, and Culture Master Plan

Final Community Check-In Survey offered online

The City of Maple Ridge is inviting members of the public to have their say about the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan for a final time.

The plan is designed as a road map for programs, services, capital funding and infrastructure, providing councils and staff a point of reference to inform data-driven and transparent decisions.

Before the plan is taken to council for endorsement, a final Community Check-In Survey will help to confirm whether the draft captures the community’s vision.

The plan includes 94 strategies organized into four sections (Parks and Open Spaces, Recreation Facilities, Arts and Culture Infrastructure and Service Delivery). Residents are encouraged to review the executive summary before taking the survey to identify if a priority is absent from the 94 strategies.

READ ALSO: Rinks, pool and pickleball among top priorities in Maple Ridge

“This will truly be the community’s plan,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy. “The 94 strategies that have emerged are thanks to citizens’ insightful feedback, creative ideas and engagement. The survey is an important opportunity for residents to confirm the plan represents their needs and to see how their feedback will shape the future of Maple Ridge over the next 10 years.”

The city started developing the plan in spring of this year, and extensive engagement was undertaken over the various phases, including through online surveys, staff discussions, stakeholder meetings and pop-up engagement opportunities at events and community centres.

The survey closes Dec. 31 at noon, and respondents can enter to win a $200 gift certificate to a local business or a pre-paid Visa gift card.

After the survey closes, the city will identify themes from feedback. The final draft will then go to the Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee and then to council for endorsement.

READ ALSO: City of Maple Ridge acquires four acres of waterfront property

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadowsrecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police drawing out porch pirates with bait packages in one B.C. city
Next story
Parliamentary study says government should explain new extreme intoxication law

Just Posted

Police are on the scene of a pepper spraying incident at ValleyFair Mall. (Lisa Farquharson/The News)
Pepper spray incident at ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge

Cole Lambert, president of Epic Homes, (left) and Ryan Bednar of Epic Homes present the Christmas Hamper Society’s Chelsa Meadus and Tina Kirkpatrick with $3,000 for teen gifts. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Busy year for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society

The public can use an online survey to offer feedback about the Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan. (The News files)
Public gets a say in Maple Ridge’s final Parks, Rec, and Culture Master Plan

Doug Thomson gives blood for the 171st time at Maple Ridge Alliance Church on Friday, Dec. 9. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Flu season impacts blood donation at Maple Ridge church

Pop-up banner image