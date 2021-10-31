Public input needed for SD42 facilities planning

Facilities planning survey online until Nov. 8. (SD42/Special to The News)

The Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board needs the public’s help to develop options for facilities planning.

As part of the Strategic Facilities Plan consultation that is being undertaken by SD42, they have created a public survey that can be filled out online until 4 p.m. on Nov. 8.

Information collected through the survey will be presented for public feedback through a follow-up survey, said an announcement by the school board online.

More information about the strategic facilities review can by found on the school district website at sd42.ca/board-of-education/strategic-facilities-plan/.