Public warned about coyotes in Pitt Meadows

The City of Pitt Meadows is warning the public about an aggressive coyote in the area of Wildwood Crescent Trail.

Conservation officer Eric Tyukodi said a man was walking a large dog on the trail on March 7, when he had a disturbing encounter with a coyote.

Near the trailhead, the coyote approached him and his dog from the rear. The man took an aggressive step toward the coyote and yelled – and Tyukodi said that was the correct response.

However, the coyote was not fearful, and advanced with its fangs bared.

The man quickly left the area with his dog and reported the incident to Conservation.

The city’s Wildsafe coordinator investigated and located a coyote den in the area.

Tyukodi said coyotes become more aggressive about defending the territory.

“They’re not really trying to be aggressive, they’re trying to protect their den or pups.”

He added coyote attacks against humans are rare.

It has not been determined whether there are pups in the den, but it is approaching the time of year when they are born, he said.

He advised the public:

• Keep dogs on a leash on the Wildwood Crescent Trail, and be aware there is a greater likelihood of encountering a coyote in the early morning or evening, when they are most active (coyotes prey on household pets);

• do not approach the coyotes or feed them.

If a coyote approaches, “make yourself big and tall and assertive, and let them know you’re not prey,” Tyukodi said.

There are warning signs in the area, and there have been no further public complaints since the original.

He said the coyotes will feed on rats and mice, keeping the vermin population in the area down.