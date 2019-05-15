Public will have say on route to 256th Street

Maple Ridge has already widened Abernethy Way/128th Avenue as far east as 224th Street. (THE NEWS/files)

Only one route has become apparent for extending Abernethy Way east from 232nd to 240th Street, while there are three possible routes that Abernethy Way could follow from 240th to 256th street.

While there is no timeline for the major Maple Ridge road project, there is a cost, up to $65 million.

Maple Ridge council received an update on what is one of the city’s major road projects at its Tuesday workshop.

“The motorists shouldn’t expect that there’s going to be something happening any time soon. It’s long-term planning,” Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden said Tuesday.

“Picking the straightest route makes sense for vehicles, but does it make sense for the environment? So we have to get more information on that,” Morden added.

More public consultation is needed, followed by a report to council, along with engineering design and phasing of the project, while money must be allocated.

Federal and TransLink funding would be sought.

Morden said when he was a councillor in 2008, completion of four-laning of Abernethy to 232nd Street was supposed to be done within three years, “and yet here we are.”

A staff report says there’s basically only one route that would connect 232nd to 240th street. That would extend from the Abernethy Way intersection at 232nd Street and continue east along 124th Avenue, past Hackers Haven Golf Course, to connect with 240th Street.

The report was written after completion of the Abernethy Way Extension Study.

Extending Abernethy Way also would allow a connection with a new bridge planned for 240th Street over the South Alouette River to provide another access to Silver Valley and Golden Ears Provincial Park.

There are three possible routes to connect 240th Street to 256th Street. One route would use the existing Dewdney Trunk Road, the other would more or less follow the 124th Avenue alignment as far as 256th Street. A third option involves a turn north at 248th Street from 124th Avenue, with the road eventually connecting to 256th Street at 130th Avenue.

Public input on those three options will be sought in the next few months, followed by a report to council later in the year, then engineering designs and phasing of the project.

Morden, though, said the immediate priority is widening Golden Ears Way to four lanes from the Golden Ears Bridge exit ramps to 210th Street.

He added there’s enough right of way already to widen that road. Maple Ridge is discussing that issue with TransLink.

“We need that double-laned,” Morden said.

He hears from motorists that the road backs up on to the bridge or westbound traffic can’t even get on to Lougheed Highway.

“The real estate is there right now. It’s just a matter of tarmac and some paint, and some will.”



