Police are asking for help to find Dorthy MacLean of Maple Ridge. The 82-year-old walked away from her downtown Maple Ridge home, and is likely confused and needing medications. (Special to The News)

Public’s help critical in finding missing Maple Ridge woman

RCMP ‘extremely concerned’ for confused 82-year-old resident who walked away without essential meds

Help is needed immediately to find an elderly woman reported missing in the downtown area of Maple Ridge.

Mounties are asking for the public’s help to find 82-year-old Dorthy MacLean, who walked away from her residence in the 12200-block of 224th Street.

She is likely confused and has no sense of direction, explained RCMP Const. Julie Klaussner, noting she won’t likely ask for assistance.

“We are extremely concerned for her safety,” she added. “She takes essential medications, does not have any identification or any money with her.”

IN UNRELATED NEWS: Cyclist dies in Maple Ridge crash

MacLean is described as Caucasian, 5 ft. 1 in. tall, and about 115 pounds. She has black hair with a balding middle part.

She was wearing a pale blue blazer, black slacks, and white runners.

“MacLean said she was going to visit family in Newfoundland. However, she no longer has family there,” the officer explained, believing she will respond to her name.

“However, it is not known how she will respond if approached by a stranger,” Klaussner said, asking anyone who spots her to call Ridge Meadows RMCP at 604-463-6251.

Alternatively, people can call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.

