Puppies stolen from South Surrey home located, reunited with mom

Surrey RCMP said they found the stolen puppies on April 16

Surrey RCMP reunited three stolen puppies with their mom. (RCMP handout)

A litter of stolen puppies has been reunited with their mother.

Surrey RCMP issued a news release Tuesday saying that three American bulldog puppies, which were stolen in a break-and-enter at a South Surrey residence on the 17400-block of 8 Avenue on April 10, have been located.

One of the three stolen puppies was returned to the owners on April 12, following reports in the media and subsequent information from the public, police said.

“Surrey RCMP Property Crime Target Team took conduct, and through investigation, located the remaining two puppies on April 16, 2021. The puppies were returned to their owner and then reunited with their mom,” RCMP said in the release.

Most Read