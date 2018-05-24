‘Put supportive housing and shelter at 21375 Lougheed’

Highway location would be ideal, says tent city spokesperson

The former provincial government rejected the city-owned property at 21375 Lougheed Highway for some form of housing for the homeless in December 2016. (THE NEWS/files)

A spokesperson for Anita Place Tent City is renewing a pitch made two years ago, calling for the property at 21375 Lougheed Hwy. to be the location for a new supportive housing and shelter complex in Maple Ridge.

Chris Bossley e-mailed B.C. Housing with that suggestion after Maple Ridge council denied B.C. Housing’s plans to build an 85-bed complex at 11749 Burnett St. at its May 22 meeting.

Two years ago, she started an online petition calling for the same thing.

“I believe that 21375 is a far more appropriate location for a shelter and supportive housing facility,” Bossley said.

B.C. Housing currently proposing $15 million for new affordable rental housing at 21375 Lougheed Highway, for low-income families and seniors.

The Maple Ridge Cemetery borders the northern edge of that property, while Ridge Meadows Hospital is across the highway.

Perhaps B.C. Housing could help nearby businesses re-locate if they felt they’d be adversely affected, she added.

“I think, in 20-20 hindsight, it was the perfect location.”

When that location was first considered in 2016, businesses opposed the idea and organized a petition against that. Later, a citizen’s advisory committee formed by Liberal MLAs however later said that a shelter shouldn’t be located on Lougheed Highway.

Bossley hopes that a second time round, the location won’t draw as much opposition. She also supports council’s call to change the operation model for shelters to one that’s based more on health outcomes.

Meanwhile, B.C. Housing plans on starting construction of 55 temporary modular housing units on Royal Crescent so that they’re ready by fall for residents of Anita Place Tent City.

Fifty-five isn’t enough to house all the homeless in Maple Ridge, though, Bossley said.

“The numbers are growing every day.”

Coun. Tyler Shymkiw and Mayor Nicole read mentioned the 21375 location during council’s Tuesday meeting.

Shymkiw was just asking for an explanation from B.C. Housing about why the Burnett Street location would be more successful than other locations.

“I think the over-riding concern is the model, and I think the province has to look at that before they bring back any further locations,” he said of a new supportive housing and shelter complex.

“At the end of the day, we want something that’s going to really drive outcomes.”

Regardless, Shymkiw doesn’t want any new shelter model to operate out of the Burnett Street location, saying that spot would be good for low-income family housing.

He added that more must be done to prevent addiction and mental health issues.