Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

A python that went missing in Victoria in July is once again on the loose – this time in Saanich.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19, the Saanich Police Department received a report about yet another missing snake. The 4.5-foot ball python had been in a backpack and escaped while its owner was asleep in the 800-block of Snowdrop Avenue.

This is the python’s second time on the lam this in recent weeks. On July 2, Victoria Police Department received a report the snake has gone missing in the 200-block of Bay Street. On Aug 12, more than a month later, it was spotted hiding under a vehicle in the 1900-block of Richardson Street – more than six kilometres from where it went missing.

READ ALSO: Missing python found under vehicle in Victoria

“As the ball python normally habitats in grasslands and shrublands, it is possible the snake has made its way to such an area in Saanich,” said Sgt. Chris Horsley in a written statement. However, he noted the non-venomous critter could have remained in the Marigold neighbourhood as ball pythons aren’t very active.

Police are asking residents to be cautious and to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 if they spot the snake.

Officers are also investigating how the snake is being kept to ensure “appropriate measures of care are being undertaken by the owner.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Saanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020
Next story
Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Just Posted

More families accessing Maple Ridge food bank

Loss of CERB next month expected to hit more households: Robson

Popular Maple Ridge sushi Restaurant will be closed for at least six months after fire

Shinobi Sushi has been planning on opening a second location, which should be ready by end of year

Four sent to hospital after Pitt Meadows crash

Collision occurred on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street

Maple Ridge cyclist fundraises all the way to hospital for cancer surgery

A retired Whonnock teacher bikes each year to raise money for Canada’s sick children

Eight rats for adoption at Maple Ridge branch of BC SPCA

Referred to as ‘pocket dogs’ because they are smart, loving, and affectionate

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Burnaby RCMP fine motorcyclist riding on printed photo of license plate

Mounties Tweeted that the forgery was “quite possibly the most expensive paper plate of all time”

Stolen canoes and truck end in fiery fatal crash on Highway 3

Driver seriously injured, police work to identify passenger

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Most Read