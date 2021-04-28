Pharmacist Barbara Violo arranges empty vials of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine that she has provided to customers at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Monday, April 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Quebec woman dies from blood clot after getting AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials say benefits of the vaccine faroutweigh risks

Quebec says a person has died of a blood clot that occurred after they received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Francine Boyer, 54, received a dose of the vaccine on April 9, her husband Alain Serres confirmed Tuesday.

Public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda says the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh the risks but the province always knew that rare complications were possible.

Quebec is offering the vaccine to Quebecers between the ages of 45 and 79 and Arruda says there are no plans to change that strategy.

Health Minister Christian Dube says the province is currently investigating four cases of serious complications out of some 400,000 people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

