Tom Sewid, a long-time fisherman from Vancouver Island’s Kwakwaka’wakw Nation, demonstrates some clothing products made from seals and sea lions. (Submitted photo)

Tom Sewid, a long-time fisherman from Vancouver Island’s Kwakwaka’wakw Nation, demonstrates some clothing products made from seals and sea lions. (Submitted photo)

Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dozens of dead sea lions wash up on British Columbian shorelines every year, many transported by strong pacific currents.

So, what made the discovery of one on Wednesday (March 10) by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans any different? It was lying on a beach in South Delta with a severed head.

Though it is not clear when or how the sea lion was decapitated, officers attended the area of Boundary Bay for observation purposes.

Delta officials are responsible for the removal of the carcass, according to DFO spokesperson Leri Davies.

“Typically, animals are washed up intact, however from time to time individuals tamper with the animals once beached,” Davies told Black Press Media.

RELATED: Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

If the mammal was decapitated post-mortem, the person or persons responsible committed a serious crime, she said.

Marine Mammals Regulations and the Fisheries Act make it illegal to “disturb” sea lions. This includes interference whether they are dead or alive.

Thomas Sewid of the Vancouver Island Kwakwaka’wakw Nation, a long-time commercial fisherman, thinks he knows the reason someone cut off the mammal’s head and others like it.

“Sea lion skulls are a commodity,” he told Black Press Media. “Since it’s not legal, there’s a big supply for them – among all other pinniped parts the biggest market is for skulls.”

Decapitated sea lions have been documented on beaches in Nanaimo, Lantzville and Comox.

As a tour guide, Sewid – who lives in Campbell River – has received hundreds of emails from Canadians in search of sea lion skulls they can purchase.

He said a male steller skull can sell for up to $4,000 in the underground market.

MORE: Seals, sea lions may not be the scourge of the Salish Sea

Indigenous communities like Sewid’s are permitted to harvest sea lions for food and ceremonial purposes, but only in limited quantities.

“We want to utilize the full mammal and restore balance to the ecosystem,” he said of First Nations hunters, who make use of the mammal’s meat, blubber, organs, pelt and even its whiskers.

Sewid is pushing the provincial government to loosen restrictions on the commercial sale of sea lions so that Indigenous communities along B.C.’s coast can sell them and make a profit.

“It would sure help us make a living,” said Sewid.

DFO asks British Columbians to report violations against ocean mammals at 1-800-465-4336.

ALSO WATCH: Northern fur seal pup rescued near B.C. fish farm


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

DFOFirst NationsHunting and Fishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada to receive 1 million Pfizer doses per week to May 10: Trudeau
Next story
MMIW walk in Abbotsford being led by mom who spoke out about residential-school homework

Just Posted

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: CP rail plans give Pitt Meadows resident food for thought

Increasing rail traffic is a concern for residents near rail line, local woman noted

A pair of mountain lions or cougars have been spotted recently around Maple Ridge. (WildSafeBC)
Mountain lions spotted in Maple Ridge

The pair likely a mother and cub

A small shed caught fire along 227 Street and Selkirk Avenue Friday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Detached garage catches fire in Maple Ridge

Firefighters called to the scene Friday morning

If Benchmark Botanics is unable to secure additional financing, they might have to scale back operations in Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)
Pitt Meadows cannabis cultivator might make cuts

Benchmark Botanics Inc. announced it has financial liquidity issues

The Professional Live Arts for Youth Society, or PLAY Society, received an Expanded Arts and Culture Resilience Supplement in the amount of $18,000. (Special to The News)
Arts and culture get a boost in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

PLAY Society and the ACT Arts Centre received grants from province

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Results, first published March 12, say 20 per cent of homeowners who conducted renovations regret focusing solely on aesthetic upgrades. (Pixabay)
20% of B.C. homeowners regret 2020 renovations: report

More than half surveyed say they’ve made upgrades to their home since last March

B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions in the legislature, March 10, 2021. (Hansard TV) B.C. Premier John Horgan and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver (right) hold meetings in Whitehorse, Sept. 30, 2019. Yukon made the move to stop seasonal time changes last fall. (B.C. government)
Spring forward (again), maybe you won’t have to fall back, B.C. premier says

Yukon dumped time changes, John Horgan still working on it

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police hand out $2,300 fine to host of North Delta party

Delta police this week issued the ticket to the person who rented a house and hosted a party Feb. 20

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Krista Macinnis is organizing a solidarity walk on Saturday in Abbotsford to bring awareness to the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women. (Submitted photo)
MMIW walk in Abbotsford being led by mom who spoke out about residential-school homework

Krista Macinnis wants to bring awareness to issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

On Thursday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed a female assault victim from New Westminster had died from her injuries, first sustained March 2. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
IHIT called in after woman dies following assault in New Westminster

Andywele Mullings, 42, is tentatively charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Most Read