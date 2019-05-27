Quick-thinking North Shore mom saves baby from hot car

A quick-thinking mom saved her baby from a hot car on the North Shore Monday morning.

According to North Vancouver Sgt. Peter DeVries, the woman had closed her car door with her keys still inside while at the Capilano Mall parking lot.

DeVries said the mom saw police officers nearby and flagged them down.

“Our officers were right across the street and they called a tow truck over,” DeVries said.

He said the mom’s quick thinking actions likely prevented a tragic outcome, as the inside of the car was about 20 C. The baby was unharmed.

DeVries said while police don’t have any specific instructions for how to get inside your locked car if a baby is trapped inside, parents should call 9-1-1 and get inside the car by whatever means necessary.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.