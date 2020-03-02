Ridge Meadows Quilters Guild raised $2,500 from raffling a warm quilt to help Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue. (Contributed)

Quilters help Maple Ridge search and rescue group

Made huge quilt, raffled it off and raised $2,500

The members of the Ridge Meadows Quilter’s Guild just wanted to say thanks to the volunteers who give up their evenings on some of the coldest, wettest, nights of the year to go slogging through the pitch-black forest looking for people.

The guild made a huge, warm quilt and raffled it off recently and raised more than $2,500 and donated it to Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue.

Read more: Maple Ridge group saving and finding people for 50 years

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue, based in Maple Ridge, is a group of 36 volunteers and is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. But it’s always looking for volunteers.

As one of more than 80 search groups in B.C., they respond to calls from local law enforcement for wilderness and urban searches and rescues and average about 30 rescues a year, many of them withing Golden Ears Provincial Park.


Search and Rescue

