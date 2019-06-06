R. Kelly, right, with his legal team. (AP)

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sex charges

Among the new counts are 4 counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, with a sentence of up to 30 years

Singer R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to 11 additional sex-related felonies during a court hearing in Chicago.

Prosecutors did not ask the judge to raise the bond amount for Kelly during Thursday’s hearing in Cook County court.

Kelly stood and listened to the judge describe the charges in a gray suit, with his hands folded in front of him. When the judged asked if he understood, Kelly, responded, “Yes, sir.”

Among the 11 new counts are four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. That is more than four times as long as the maximum term for each of the 10 counts Kelly was originally charged with in February.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing.

READ MORE: R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aging totem pole comes down at ceremony outside Royal B.C. Museum
Next story
Toronto kicks off series of ceremonies marking 75th anniversary of D-Day

Just Posted

Call out for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Tent set up Wednesday, then taken down

Update: Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex

Firefighters quickly douse blaze at Alouette Heights

Pitt Meadows aims to have North Lougheed ready for ALC by December

City consulting landowners and the public in June and July

Wounded bear returned to Silver Valley and was killed

Maple Ridge conservation officers shot bear in May

There could be a future for Albion flats

Central part of Maple Ridge debated for decades

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run: Burnaby RCMP

Marine Way and Boundary Road closed until further notice as police investigate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

Do the Raptors belong to Toronto or all of Canada? Fans are divided, poll suggests

Toronto Raptors lead the series 2-1 as of Wednesday night

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. has the most sustainably managed forests in the world

David Elstone of the Truck Loggers Association responds to Sierra Club’s latest protest

Adult-only Playland Nights return this summer

Booze, rides and burlesque dancing, starting July 5

Most Read