Alberta Premier Rachel Notley (Black Press files)

Rachel Notley says Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province will stop importing wine from British Columbia.

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would carry more Alberta oil sands bitumen to the B.C. coast.

B.C. has said it will restrict increased shipments of bitumen while it further studies the effectiveness of spill response and cleanup.

Notley says Alberta currently imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth $70 million annually from B.C. wineries.

She also says the Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission will step up enforcement of sales from B.C. directly to consumers in her province.

Last week, Notley said Alberta was ending any further talks on power purchase agreements with B.C.

The Canadian Press

