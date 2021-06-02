Lisa Anderson with Sho Sho, an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred. (Special to The News)

Lisa Anderson with Sho Sho, an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred. (Special to The News)

Rage over racist post puts Maple Ridge horse boarders in the crosshairs

Racist post by woman on Vancouver Island is associated with a business of a similar name

Owners of a horse boarding facility in Maple Ridge are living in fear after their business was associated with a racist rant about the Kamloops residential school tragedy by a person living on Vancouver Island.

Everything exploded for Laura and Lisa Anderson, who own Harlequin Stables off Laity Street, Monday afternoon, May 31, when Laura said she got a strange message on their Facebook business account.

“Hope you enjoy being bankrupt,” it said.

She didn’t think much of it.

Then after a half hour passed by she started seeing more comments saying ” Nazi”, “racist”, “child rapist” and comments about them agreeing to the rape and murder of children.

At first Laura thought she was being spammed by someone trying to blackmail them.

Then all the photos they had on Facebook had orange hearts put on them.

Her twin sister Lisa started to look at the profiles of the people sending them the messages. On one of the profiles Lisa found a post written by a woman named Sandra McDonnell and when Lisa went to her page and clicked on the hotlink it said harlequin.ca. The Anderson’s business, that offers horseback riding lessons as well, is harlequinstables.com.

McDonnell, who was the author the racist post, is associated with a hobby farm on Vancouver Island called Harlequin Homestead. A YouTube page of the same name says McDonnell and her daughter offers tips on hobby farming and cooking, and notes the 10 acre farm has horses, donkey, sheep, goats, pigs, chickens, turkeys, koi fish, and more.

The Anderson twins have owned their business for the past five years and named it after one of their beloved horses.

And they are mortified that they have been caught up in the outrage that is lashing out online over McDonnell’s post.

Even today, Lisa said, people have been driving by their property and even walking up their driveway yelling things like, “racist” and “child molesters”.

Laura answered the phone and had a man scream at her, even though she tried to explain they have no association to McDonnell.

“How many other people did he give my phone number to?” she wondered.

“This is ruining my livelihood,” said Lisa. The Andersons have 29 horses at their stables including 12 rescues, thoroughbred race horses, standard bred race horses, jump horses, and dressage horses. Most of their rescues are repurposed to be used in their riding school.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge stable holds holiday meet-n-greet with rescued ponies

“Now I have to fear that people are going to try and maybe hurt my animals,” she said.

And, to make matters even worse, one of their ponies collapsed on Monday.

“The first thing that came to mind is that somebody poisoned it,” she said. However, the vet attended and determined she wasn’t poisoned, and the horse is fine now.

The Andersons are particularly upset because they also have therapy horses that offer people of all ages with emotional problems, comfort .

READ MORE: Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

“This is a safe place for kids to enjoy,” said Lisa.

The Andersons have been reaching out online to tell people they are targeting their rage at the wrong people and the wrong business.

But after the drive-by’s the Anderson’s are scared.

“I’m scared for myself, my family, my students and I’m scared for my poor animals,” added Laura.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ladysmithmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Just Posted

Lisa Anderson with Sho Sho, an 8-year-old off-track thoroughbred. (Special to The News)
Rage over racist post puts Maple Ridge horse boarders in the crosshairs

Racist post by woman on Vancouver Island is associated with a business of a similar name

A head-on collision sent two drivers to hospital on Friday night. (Special to The News)
Witness sees head-on in Maple Ridge, stops to help victims

Two people taken to hospital in stable condition

The City of Pitt Meadows has alerted residents to be careful around rising water levels in local waters. (Special to The News)
Alert for rising river levels in Pitt Meadows

City wants residents to be careful

Homeless activists had their camp at city hall dispersed on Tuesday night. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Police, bylaws clear homeless activist camp at Maple Ridge City Hall

Leader of Maple Ridge Resistance Ivan Drury arrested during clash

Ralliers walk down Dewdney Trunk Road on their way to Memorial Peace Park in Maple Ridge. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Homeless activists march through Maple Ridge streets

Maple Ridge Resistance sets up ‘model’ tent city on Memorial Peace Park gazebo

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Stickers mocking or denying the reality of transgender people have started appearing this spring around Walnut Grove, a local youth said. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Trans teen feels ‘helpless’ as anti-trans stickers appear in neighbourhood

Josiah said the stickers began appearing in Walnut Grove this spring

Donovan Bailey of Canada celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men’s 100 meter final at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Saturday, July 27, 1996. (AP Photo/Ed Reinke)
FLASHBACK: Donovan Bailey races at Abbotsford’s Rotary Stadium in 1996

25th anniversary of Harry Jerome Track Classic making its lone stop in Abbotsford

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July of 2018. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Cause of death at issue in Langley child murder trial

A Crown expert witness said it is possible that Aaliyah drowned

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Two suspects, pictured in the distance in this video still, reportedly caused a family to flee a Chehalis Lake campsite in fear during Victoria Day weekend. Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211. (Photo/RCMP)
Family forced to leave Harrison campsite after suspects fire pellet gun, brandish machete

Anyone with info should call Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

British Columbia on track to record more than 2,000 deaths this year due to an ongoing supply of toxic drugs. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toxic drug crisis disproportionately killing B.C.’s First Nations people

First Nations Health Authority reports First Nations people killed at more than five times B.C. rate

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Ground-penetrating radar has located what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 students at the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
U.N. seeks full probe into death of Indigenous students at residential schools

Human rights office wants ‘prompt and exhaustive investigations’ into Canada’s deaths, unmarked graves

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a debate about the discovery of remains of 215 children at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School, in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada holds special debate on remains of 215 children found at residential school

Trudeau said Canadians can’t close their eyes and pretend this didn’t happen

Most Read