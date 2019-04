The weather report has Environment Canada calling for a thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon at the Pitt Meadows weather station.

It will be cold and rainy all morning, with a high of 9C, and the risk of a thunderstorm begins at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Winds will gust to 70 km/h near the water.

There will be more showers and rain tonight and through Sunday, with the forecast turning sunny with a high of 13C on Monday.