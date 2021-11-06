Rain in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows all weekend, next week

There are more showers in the forecast for the weekend and the coming week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast calls for 25 mm of rain on Saturday, and 40-50 mm of rain on Sunday, with more rain in the forecast every weekday next week.

The forecast high is 7C on Saturday, dropping to 5C on Sunday, and then back to 7C for each of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The nighttime lows will drop to 4 to 5C Saturday through Wednesday, with Sunday again being the slightly colder outlier at 3C.

