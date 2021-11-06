Heavy rain is expected this week. (The News files)

Heavy rain is expected this week. (The News files)

Rain in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows all weekend, next week

Heaviest downpour in the forecast for Sunday

There are more showers in the forecast for the weekend and the coming week in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast calls for 25 mm of rain on Saturday, and 40-50 mm of rain on Sunday, with more rain in the forecast every weekday next week.

The forecast high is 7C on Saturday, dropping to 5C on Sunday, and then back to 7C for each of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The nighttime lows will drop to 4 to 5C Saturday through Wednesday, with Sunday again being the slightly colder outlier at 3C.

READ ALSO: B.C. defends COVID rapid testing program as more than a million kits sit in storage

READ ALSO: B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infection rate stays steady, 549 cases Friday
Next story
Canadians set back clocks this weekend as debate over seasonal time changes continues

Just Posted

The Society for Creative Anachronism, seen here staging fights at the Haney Farmer’s Market in Memorial Peace Park, will host medieval competitions at the Albion Fairgrounds on Saturday. (The News files)
Maple Ridge gets medieval on Saturday

Heavy rain is expected this week. (The News files)
Rain in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows all weekend, next week

Pitt Meadows artist Jag Nagra designed the warm up jersey for the Vancouver Canucks in celebration of Diwali. (Vancouver #Canucks/Special to The News)
Canucks to wear jerseys designed by Pitt Meadows artist for Diwali

Operation Christmas Child organized their first bottle drive of the year earlier in May this year. (Barbara Gustafson/Special to The News)
Shoebox campaign to bring Christmas to kids around the world again this year