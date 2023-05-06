With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely. (Pixabay)

With winter months drawing closer, BC RCMP Traffic Services are reminding drivers to be prepared, and drive safely. (Pixabay)

Rain in May and June will be key to bring down late-summer wildfire risk: official

A wildfire expert says a persistent winter drought in some parts of the B.C. means spring rain may dictate this year’s wildfire season

A British Columbia wildfire expert says a persistent winter drought in some parts of the province means spring rain may dictate this year’s wildfire season.

Cliff Chapman, the director of provincial operations for the B.C. Wildfire Service, says the rain in May and June will set the tone for wildfires in July, August and September.

While it’s been a relatively average spring so far, he says long-term forecasts indicate parts of B.C. “may not see enough precipitation to knock down the hazard.”

Chapman says wildfire service crews have been working around the clock to tackle 55 fires that are currently burning, and they’re ready for what’s to come.

He told a news conference on Thursday that 131 fires have been recorded in B.C. since January, a little higher than the 10-year average, but the burned area is less than half the average.

Chapman acknowledged that it probably hasn’t felt like an average spring for people living in communities where fires have been sparked in recent days.

There is currently one wildfire of note burning in the province, meaning it’s highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety.

The 60-hectare fire is burning out of control near Charlie Lake Provincial Park, northwest of Fort St. John.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: With B.C. regions on flood watch, residents asked to remain ‘vigilant’ and prepared

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Next story
Ridge Meadows hockey players accused of hurling racial slurs

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association players are being accused of hurling racial slurs at players on a Surrey U11 A1 team during a tournament in February. (Pexels/Tima Miroshnichenko photo)
Ridge Meadows hockey players accused of hurling racial slurs

Britain’s King Charles inspects the 200th Sovereign’s parade at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in Camberley, England, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Canadians will be able to celebrate the coronation of King Charles at a special event in Ottawa on May 6. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP
QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

Opening reception for Close To Home takes place Saturday, May 6. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge art club’s spring show examines effects of pandemic

Advocate for the homeless Chris Bossley, at Anita Place Tent City in 2018. (Contributed)
Call for safe consumption site in Maple Ridge

Pop-up banner image