Water levels were so high on Dec. 31 that only the top portion of a sign welcoming visitors to the area could be seen at the Kanaka Creek fish fence. (Contributed)

Rain leads to high water levels, more on the way for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Storm expected to hit Thursday afternoon

A torrent of rain on the final day of December led to high water levels across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but no reports of flooding.

Within 24 hours on Dec. 31, a total of 91.1 mm of rain fell at Environment Canada’s Pitt Meadows station.

So much rain fell that the Kanaka Creek fish fence was almost completely underwater. Only the very top of a sign was visible welcoming visitors to the site.

But the downpour did not break the record, set in 1934, with 113.8 mm of rain, according to historical weather data collected by the Weather Network.

In comparison, the second-highest precipitation amount recorded during the month was on Dec. 19 with 23.5 mm falling over 24 hours.

RELATED: B.C.’s South Coast should prepare for power outage ahead of storm: BC Hydro

A weather alert has been issued for the Lower Mainland with up to 50 mm expected to fall overnight Thursday to Friday.

In anticipation of this storm, Mainroad crews said they will be patrolling for flooding problems on all highways.

B.C. Hydro warned in a social media post on Thursday that people living in the path of the storm should be “preparing for possible damage” and are warning of possible power outages.

The utility company said people should make a list of local emergency contact numbers, get surge protectors to protect sensitive electronics and prepare an emergency kit containing:

• flashlights;

• extra batteries;

• first-aid kit;

• bottled water;

• supplies for people with special needs;

• copy of your preparedness plan;

• battery or crank-operated clock and radio;

• corded telephone;

• non-perishable, ready-to-eat foods;

• warm clothing and blankets.

 

