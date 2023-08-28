On Saturday, Aug. 26, vandals spray-painted the rainbow crosswalk on Main Street in Summerland. Municipal crews quickly cleaned up the crosswalk following the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

On Saturday, Aug. 26, vandals spray-painted the rainbow crosswalk on Main Street in Summerland. Municipal crews quickly cleaned up the crosswalk following the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Rainbow crosswalk vandalized in Summerland

Racial slur spray-painted on Pride-themed crosswalk on Main Street

Vandals left their mark on one of Summerland’s two rainbow crosswalks on the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, an anti-Black racial slur was painted on the crosswalk on Main Street at Kelly Avenue. Municipal crews quickly responded to paint over the slur and restore the crosswalk.

The two rainbow crosswalks — one on Main Street and one on Victoria Road North — were installed in early September, 2015 as a show of support for those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender.

Coun. Erin Trainer, who promoted the crosswalks in 2015, is disappointed with the recent vandalism.

“To me, these crosswalks represent the best things in our community,” she said. “They represent our values.”

The defacing of the crosswalk is not the first time a display of hate has been shown in Summerland during this calendar year.

In early June, graffiti with a racial slur was spray-painted on a wall at Summerland Secondary School and at a wall at the school’s tennis courts, near the community’s Truth and Reconciliation mural.

Then, in early July, a Pride flag at Summerland United Church was ripped down from the church building.

