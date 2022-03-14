Environment Canada says up to 80 mm of rain will fall across much of Metro Vancouver today (March 14). (File photo)

Environment Canada says up to 80 mm of rain will fall across much of Metro Vancouver today (March 14). (File photo)

Rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says up to 80 mm will douse the region today

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for much of Metro Vancouver.

According to an advisory, heavy rain is expected throughout today (March 14) for the central, North Shore and northeast regions – from Howe Sound to the western Fraser Valley, north of the Fraser River.

“As a storm moves across the region, periods of heavy rain will continue today and ease Tuesday morning. The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains,” the advisory states.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Up to 80 mm of rain is forecast.

READ ALSO: 75 to 100 mm of rain to fall on Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Environment Canada warns


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Weather

Previous story
Outcome of Tuesday’s byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Next story
Man shot in North Vancouver Superstore parking lot tied to gangs: police

Just Posted

The Maple Ridge Leisure Centre pool had unscheduled closures on three days last week. (The News files)
Maple Ridge pool, gyms plagued by unscheduled closures

An RCMP officer guards the emergency ward of Chilliwack General Hospital after a double stabbing late Jan. 10, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Sentencing set for Maple Ridge man in Chilliwack stabbing of ex-girlfriend, her new boyfriend

The courthouse in Port Coquitlam. (Google/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge community safety officer charged with assault

Kelvin Dueck, the Pitt Meadows Secondary instructor, had received the Prime Minister’s Teaching Excellence in STEM award in 2019. (School District 42 website/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Secondary teacher bags the Excellence in Teaching High School Physics award