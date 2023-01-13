Rainfall warning, high streamflow advisory in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

More wet weather in the forecast for the coming week

Maple Ridge’s 224th Street, seen here during the last atmospheric river, is prone to flooding and road closures. (The News files)

There has been rainfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and both cities are alerting residents about potential flooding.

The City of Maple Ridge notes that the BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory.

“Please be extra careful around creeks and rivers as this rainstorm moves through the area,” warns the city through social media.

“City crews are responding to calls around ponding water and clogged catch basins. If you have a catch basin or storm drain near your home, we’d appreciate if you can take a moment to remove any debris to help keep roads clear. Make sure your gutters are not clogged so that rainwater is moving away from your home to protect against flooding.”

The city offers the emergency alert system Voyent Alert that is available at mapleridge.ca

A high streamflow advisory means river levels are expected to rise rapidly, some flooding in low-lying areas is possible, but major flooding is not expected.

“Please use caution near rivers, dikes, and low-lying areas, especially with children and pets, as the rising water levels could have strong currents and could destabilize riverbanks,” advises Pitt Meadows. More information at pittmeadows.ca/riverwatch.

Environment Canada’s alert for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as atmospheric rivers continue to dump precipitation on the Pacific Coast.

“A frontal system will continue to bring rain at times heavy to the BC south coast. The rain will taper off to a few showers this afternoon for most regions with the exception over West Vancouver Island and Howe Sound where heavy rain will persist through tonight.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

The forecast calls for morning rain on Saturday, followed by sun and clouds, a high of 12 C and a low of 7 C. Sunday through Wednesday there is more rain in the forecast, with temperatures dropping a few degrees.