Rainfall warning in effect for B.C.’s south coast

Up to 70 millimetres of rain expected into Saturday

The south coast as far east as Maple Ridge could get hit hard by rain on Friday.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the North Shore including West Vancouver and North Vancouver, as well as the northeast portion of Metro Vancouver including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

“Rain, at times heavy, is expected,” the alert states.

A moist Pacific frontal system will bring heavy rain to the south coast today through tonight.

Higher rainfall amounts are expected over Howe Sound and northern sections of Metro Vancouver where 50 to 70 millimetres of rain are expected by Saturday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, the alert reminds people.

A similar rainfall warning was issued for West Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, there is a chance that snow could hit mountain highways across the province over the long weekend.

• READ MORE: It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

To report severe weather, an email can be sent to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@theprogress.com

@TheProgress
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada
Next story
Hazelnut Inn bringing themed hotel magic to Yarrow

Just Posted

Caddy Shack closes – Strip-a-thon no more after 25 years

Doors of the Maple Ridge strip club closed the third week of August

Environmental School pulls invasive plants in Maple Ridge park

Green Team, ARMS and Adopt-a-Block partner in cleaning up Reg Franklin Park

ON COOKING: Chef Dez makes his pitch for pumpkins

Pumpkins aren’t just for carving and pie. They are a versatile fruit in savory dishes

Alleged sex offender Olson released on bail

Henning, also from Maple Ridge, to court on child porn charges

Maple Ridge council moving to prohibit more vape stores

Four existing stores vape shops would be grandfathered under new regulations

Chilliwack to Whistler in an hour? Group proposes Lower Mainland high-speed rail line

The idea is that it would include 11 stops across region to decrease congestion and emissions

B.C. union takes ex-conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bears back to court

Bryce Casavant ‘absolutely gutted’ over BCGEU’s decision to go back to court

B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Green Party says it would set path to make B.C. carbon-neutral by 2045

Sonia Furstenau visited Nanaimo on Friday to announce climate action and clean economy platform

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

NDP, B.C. Liberals call for 15% cap on restaurant delivery fees

Restaurant association says it will help them survive COVID-19

Rainfall warning in effect for B.C.’s south coast

Up to 70 millimetres of rain expected into Saturday

It could snow along B.C. mountain passes over Thanksgiving weekend: Environment Canada

Snow tires have been mandatory on most B.C. highways since Oct. 1

Most Read