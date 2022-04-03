Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Areas of Metro Vancouver can expect up to 70 mm of rain

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement for the Fraser Valley.

North Vancouver, West Vancouver, the Tri-Cities, Maple Ridge and Howe Sound should expect 50 to 70 millimetres of rain from Sunday (April 3) into Monday morning, with localized strong winds.

Strong onshore winds are directing two storm systems towards the south coast, and rains will intensify throughout the day, according to the warning.

Upslope areas along the North Shore mountains will receive the heaviest rains, before it eases into showers by Monday morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” Environment Canada says.

The Fraser Valley west, specifically Abbotsford, is anticipated to have just periods of heavy rain through the same timeframe.

There is a risk of localized flooding and water pooling on roads, and periods of strong and gusty winds.

