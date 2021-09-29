Rainfall warning issued for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Metro Vancouver, including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

The warning, issued Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, by the government weather agency, calls for heavy rain starting tonight and into tomorrow.

An anticipated 40-50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall overnight, with another 10-20 mm tomorrow morning.

For Howe Sound and over the North Shore mountains accumulations of rain is expected to exceed 90 mm by Thursday.

Southeasterly wind gusts of about 20 km/h is predicted to increase to between 40-60 km/h overnight.

The temperature is expected to remain steady at 13 C.

“A strong moisture laden system off the Pacific will bring heavy rain to the south coast tonight,” Environment Canada’s warning stated.

“Rain along with gusty winds will begin this evening. The rain is expected to intensify throughout the night and continue throughout the day tomorrow while the gusty winds are expected to ease off before morning.”

The agency is warning about the potential for flash floods and water pooling on roads.

The storm is predicted to be diminished by Thursday evening with sunshine hitting the area starting Friday, over the weekend, and into next week.