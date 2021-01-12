Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

30 to 40 mm expected for Metro Vancouver, 50 to 70 mm for Fraser Valley

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)

The Lower Mainland will be hit with a heavy downpour today as a series of frontal systems hit B.C.’s south coast.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley this morning (Jan. 12).

Metro Vancouver, including areas as far north as Howe Sound and as far east as Maple Ridge, can expect 30 to 40 millimeters through the evening.

“Heavy rain will taper off this morning. However, another round of heavy rain will move in this afternoon and continue early this evening. Rain will then ease overnight,” said Environment Canada.

“Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

The Fraser Valley can expect 50 to 70 millimeters today, and for rains to intensify tonight and ease off through Wednesday morning.

The rains may cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada says to watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

