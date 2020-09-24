Heavy rain is expected this week. File photo

Rainfall warning says significant showers forecast for entire region

Rain moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

More rain is on its way.

Not surprising at the start of the rainy season, but a significant “rainfall warning” went out this morning due to moisture laden and unstable air masses bringing heavy rain across the Lower Mainland.

The rains showers are moving across Howe Sound, The Fraser Valley and northern parts of Metro Vancouver this morning.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” according to the Sept. 24 rainfall warning from Environment Canada.”Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”=

Already since Wednesday, 35 mm to 100 mm or more of rain have doused the region.

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected today but the heavy showers are expected to ease somewhat this afternoon. The rain is back Thursday tonight as the next system moves in.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

