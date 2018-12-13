Heavy rains have caused flooding in Burnaby. (Sarah Godin/Twitter)

Rainstorm drenches Lower Mainland as snow falls on the Sea-to-Sky

Heavy rains, snow expected till Friday morning

In case it hasn’t been wet enough in the Lower Mainland, a storm front is bringing heavy downpours to the region Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect to see 70 to 90 millimetres of rain by Friday morning.

The agency is warning the storm could cause flash floods and water to pool on roads.

Drivers are asked to turn on their lights and watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

READ MORE: Row, row, row your car, down a Surrey road

READ MORE: Heavy rain, wind cause power outages in White Rock

Further north the rain will turn to snow on the Sea-to-Sky.

Environment Canada says the region is expecting five to 10 centimetres Thursday, on top of the 15 centimetres that already fell overnight.

Road conditions are changing quickly and could deteriorate as more snow falls.

READ MORE: Hope rescue crew remove man pinned in semi-truck on Highway 3

