Rally organizer seeking B.C. Liberal nod in Maple Ridge-Mission

Jamie Seip wants to run next provincial election

Jamie Seip, who organized Clean Up Maple Ridge, is seeking the nomination to be the B.C. Liberal Party candidate in Maple Ridge–Mission, next provincial election.

The announcement was made on Facebook last week.

Seip, who volunteered during Mayor Mike Morden’s 2018 election campaign, has already set up a Facebook page: Jamie Seip for Maple Ridge-Mission.

Seip, on that page, notes that he founded Clean Up Maple Ridge, which he says has 180 volunteers who have removed 227,000 kilograms of garbage from streets and parks.

He also led a rally last March against the supportive housing complex that the province opened in September on Burnett Street.

“I am excited about the possibility to work with the BC Liberals in order to move our province forward in a positive way. Maple Ridge citizens trust in what I say and know I’ll deliver on my promises,” Seip said online.



