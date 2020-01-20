Jamie Seip at rally in Maple Ridge. (THE NEWS – files)

Rally organizer seeking B.C. Liberal nod in Maple Ridge-Mission

Jamie Seip wants to run next provincial election

Jamie Seip, who organized Clean Up Maple Ridge, is seeking the nomination to be the B.C. Liberal Party candidate in Maple Ridge–Mission, next provincial election.

The announcement was made on Facebook last week.

Seip, who volunteered during Mayor Mike Morden’s 2018 election campaign, has already set up a Facebook page: Jamie Seip for Maple Ridge-Mission.

Seip, on that page, notes that he founded Clean Up Maple Ridge, which he says has 180 volunteers who have removed 227,000 kilograms of garbage from streets and parks.

Read more: Citizens clearing homeless camps in Maple Ridge

He also led a rally last March against the supportive housing complex that the province opened in September on Burnett Street.

Read more: Rally against homeless housing in downtown Maple Ridge

“I am excited about the possibility to work with the BC Liberals in order to move our province forward in a positive way. Maple Ridge citizens trust in what I say and know I’ll deliver on my promises,” Seip said online.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Just Posted

Rally organizer seeking B.C. Liberal nod in Maple Ridge-Mission

Jamie Seip wants to run next provincial election

Being Young: ‘I promise it’s relevant’

What would happen to Canada if Iran and the United States went to war?

Hundreds without power in the Whonnock area of Maple Ridge

Outage happened just before 3 p.m.

Maple Ridge concert to feature “pop” music of the Middle Ages to the Renaissance

Candlelight Concert Series takes place at Westacres in Maple Ridge

Meadowridge students unleash their robotic talents

FIRST LEGO League competition took place at Meadowridge School

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants burned by Kamloops Blazers

Home ice loss sees Kamloops extend winning streak to eight

Cariboo Memorial Hospital back to normal after cold weather wreaks havoc

Burst pipes and water leaks cause three different incidents

Dog reunited with Tofino owner, months after being taken from beach

Shannon Boothman ‘ecstatic’ at pet’s return after a tip leads to social media search

Site of planned Jumbo Valley ski resort to be protected, managed by First Nations

Development rights permanently retired for site of proposed year-round ski resort west of Invermere

Homicide investigators probe Burnaby gas station shooting

One man was killed in the shooting

Huawei exec’s extradition hearing begins in Canada

China’s foreign ministry complained the United States and Canada were violating Meng’s rights

Prince Harry: ‘Powerful media’ is why he’s stepping away

Prince Harry and Megan have stepped away from their royal commitments

VIDEO: SPCA and RCMP remove several animals, including pig, at private animal rescue in Langley

Home at 5500 block of 216th Street has undergone multiple seizures over the past five years

Most Read