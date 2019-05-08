Ramblers sending large squad to Valleys

Jade Lenton en route to winning the 400m event at the Upper Valley Championships. (Contributed)

The Maple Ridge Ramblers have qualified 29 athletes for the Fraser Valley track and field championships.

The team was led by its seniors at the recent Upper Valley Championships in Abbotsford.

Mateya Haintz won the aggregate award for taking gold medals in the hammer throw, shot put, and discus events. Haintz is coming close to breaking the Canadian high school record in the hammer as she looks to surpass 60 metres this season.

Aiden Grout won the high jump in a new school record of 2.06 m, surpassing the mark of 2.05 m set in 1995 by Nick Wilkes. Grout has had some big wins this season and has jumped over two meters three times.

The coaching team looks for him to jump close to 2.10 m in the coming weeks, said MRSS coach Andrew Lenton.

Double-gold medallist Nico Aron won both the 400 m and 800 m races at the uppers.

Alina Olson won the 100m race, Ilse Rafter won the 1,500 m steeplechase, and Elliott Payne came second in the javelin throw.

The senior girls’ 4×100 m relay easily qualified for the Fraser Valleys, with Olson, Jade Lenton, Kyra Le, and Shelby Milliard running a 51.76 seconds.

The senior boys’ 4×400 m ran a quick mid-season time of 3:36.65, anchored by Aron, who ran faster than 50 seconds in his last leg.

In the junior division, Lenton won both 400 and 800 m events.

Ty Stevenson won the boys’ 400 m and took silver in the long jump at 5.70 m.

Grade 8 Elijah Olson won the boys’ high jump at 1.60 m, while jumping with a broken toe.

The team continues to work towards winning its third straight B.C. championship team title, said Lenton.



