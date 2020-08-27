Randall Cooke served three terms at city hall

Former Pitt Meadows city councillor Randall Cooke has died.

A realtor by profession, Cooke served three terms on council, and also was a member of the Chamber of Commerce.

Former mayor Don MacLean said Cooke standing out for being level headed and well versed on development and property issues in the city.

“He was a good guy – a very valuable member of council,” said MacLean.

“He was well respected.”

MacLean recalled after a council meeting they would sometimes walk to the Jolly Coachman Pub to socialize.

“He always called me Dapper Don, because I wore a suit,” remembered MacLean. “I was very sad that he passed.”

Coun. Gwen O’Connell, acting Pitt Meadows mayor, was also on council with Cooke for his three terms.

“He was awesome. He had a lot of history with Pitt Meadows, and worked as a team team player,” she said.

“He was a great guy, and gave a lot to his community.”

She said the city sent condolences to his wife Kathy. The couple had three sons and a daughter.

READ ALSO: Obituary Randall (Randy) Cooke

“Randy loved life, camping, golfing, fishing, travelling, he loved a good challenge and as many know, would never back down!” said his obituary.

He passed away on Aug. 16.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Cure SMA Canada, which was his favourite charity.

A private service to be held Aug. 28, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

 


