RapidBus still rolling for January in Maple Ridge

Bus stop construction underway

Bus service slowed down during the recent labour dispute, but the R3 RapidBus for Maple Ridge is right on schedule.

TransLink is in the process of constructing special stops for the bus at a few locations along Lougheed Highway.

The RapidBus starts all-day service Jan. 6 and will connect downtown Maple Ridge with Coquitlam Central SkyTrain station, whisking commuters between both stops in about 40 minutes.

TransLink billed it as the largest expansion to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows transit since the West Coast Express, because it will provide frequent, all-day service with never more than a 10-minute wait in rush hour, from 5 a.m. to midnight.

It will be 19 minutes faster than the existing bus service, said TransLink.

Of the three B-Lines TransLink is launching in January 2020, the Lougheed B-Line has the best time savings because its route takes it primarily over a highway.


