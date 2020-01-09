RCMP helicopter, dog help catch prolific offender in Maple Ridge

A helicopter and police dog helped catch a prolific offender who ran from his vehicle Wednesday in Maple Ridge and was found hiding under a truck.

An RCMP officer attempted to pull over a vehicle along Dewdney Trunk Road by 222 Street after noticing it matched the description of an earlier reported suspicious vehicle file out of the Hammond Road area in Pitt Meadows.

Air One was called in after the officer disengaged from following the vehicle and monitored the situation from a safe distance, according to police.

RELATED: Suspicious vehicle fire closes Harris Rd.

The vehicle continued to drive erratically through the community with officers, along with police dog services, receiving updates.

The vehicle was abandoned in the area of Laity Street and Dewdney Trunk Rd., where the driver fled on foot.

The police dog unit tracked the man, who was hiding under a truck.

READ MORE: Police dog in training in Maple Ridge

A 47-year-old Maple Ridge man was arrested.

He faces these charges:

• dangerous operation of a conveyance;

• operation of a conveyance while prohibited;

• fail to comply with probation order;

• possession of property obtained by crime;

• flight while being pursued by a peace officer.

“This prolific offender is committing crimes in multiple jurisdictions and throughout our city and we know that these types of offenses, including theft of and from vehicles, greatly frustrates our citizens,” Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland says in a release.

“This file reflects the combined resources it takes to arrest these types of criminals,” she added.

The man is being held for an appearance in B.C. court in Port Coquitlam later Thursday.

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter