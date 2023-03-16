RCMP arrest 6, seize fentanyl-producing chemicals in 2 B.C. drug busts

800 kilograms of fentanyl and MDMA precursors found in Metro Vancouver sites

BC RCMP seized large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, and precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and MDMA in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts ended in six arrests and enough precursor chemicals to produce 262 million doses of fentanyl and three million doses of MDMA, among other things.

The BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit searched more than a dozen residences and storage facilities in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Delta, Richmond and Surrey in February and March, following two separate investigations.

The first resulted in the arrest of one man and one woman for their alleged involvement in importing chemicals required to make illicit drugs. Police also seized those chemicals – 600 kilograms of a fentanyl precursor valued at $600,000, and 200 kilograms of an MDMA precursor valued at $120,000.

RCMP estimate the quantities could have produced 262 million doses of fentanyl and three million doses of MDMA.

Police also seized three high end vehicles, two luxury watches, electronic goods, cash and cannabis.

The second investigation ended in the arrest of four people, one of whom is ranked as a provincial priority for his alleged involvement in Metro Vancouver gang conflict.

Police seized multiple firearms, millions of doses of illicit drugs, precursor chemicals, and a pill pressing machine capable of producing 60,000 pills per hour.

None of the arrested suspects have been identified as charges against them haven’t yet been approved.

B.C. RCMP seized hundreds of thousands of pills and numerous firearms in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

