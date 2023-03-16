BC RCMP seized large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, and precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and MDMA in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

BC RCMP seized large amounts of psilocybin mushrooms, and precursor chemicals used to produce fentanyl and MDMA in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

RCMP arrest 6, seize fentanyl-producing chemicals in 2 B.C. drug busts

800 kilograms of fentanyl and MDMA precursors found in Metro Vancouver sites

Two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts ended in six arrests and enough precursor chemicals to produce 262 million doses of fentanyl and three million doses of MDMA, among other things.

The BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit searched more than a dozen residences and storage facilities in Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, Delta, Richmond and Surrey in February and March, following two separate investigations.

The first resulted in the arrest of one man and one woman for their alleged involvement in importing chemicals required to make illicit drugs. Police also seized those chemicals – 600 kilograms of a fentanyl precursor valued at $600,000, and 200 kilograms of an MDMA precursor valued at $120,000.

RCMP estimate the quantities could have produced 262 million doses of fentanyl and three million doses of MDMA.

Police also seized three high end vehicles, two luxury watches, electronic goods, cash and cannabis.

The second investigation ended in the arrest of four people, one of whom is ranked as a provincial priority for his alleged involvement in Metro Vancouver gang conflict.

Police seized multiple firearms, millions of doses of illicit drugs, precursor chemicals, and a pill pressing machine capable of producing 60,000 pills per hour.

None of the arrested suspects have been identified as charges against them haven’t yet been approved.

READ ALSO: Backpack-wearing pigeon caught ‘in training’ at Abbotsford prison

B.C. RCMP seized hundreds of thousands of pills and numerous firearms in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

B.C. RCMP seized hundreds of thousands of pills and numerous firearms in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimeDrug bustRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal from media over Quebec secret trial
Next story
B.C. creates $5M animal-disease response program to make farmers, ranchers more resilient

Just Posted

Whonnock Elementary will be receiving upgrades to their HVAC systems. (Google Street View)
Maple Ridge school to receive HVAC upgrades

(L-R) Coquitlam-Port Coquitlam MP Ron McKinnon, Ridge Meadows RCMP Supt. Wendy Mehat, Mission acting Mayor Ken Herar, Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Public Safety Pam Damoff, School District 42 chairperson Elaine Yamamoto, and assistant commissioner and Lower Mainland district commander Maureen Levy all helped announce nearly $4.7 million in funding for Fraser Valley communities. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge and other Fraser Valley communities receive federal funding to fight gun violence

During a stroll along the Pitt Addington Marsh recently, Paul Conolly captured this picture of his three-year-old son, Malcolm, and their dog, Geordie, traversing the trail. The Maple RIdge family frequent the area. “I just recently purchased a canoe and we plan to get out on Pitt Lake to enjoy more of these picturesque views, once the weather warms up,” said Conolly. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Determined little walkers

Hannah Urquhart, 28, is one of eight members of Canada’s first professional women’s paintball team, the Northern Lights. (Credit: Match Strike Digital Productions/Blake Goshinmon)
Fraser Valley players dominate Canada’s first women’s pro paintball team

Pop-up banner image