A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

RCMP arrest Hydro-Québec employee allegedly sending secrets to China

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court Tuesday

The RCMP say they have arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Québec employee who allegedly sent trade secrets to China.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Que., Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization, and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.

The force says its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec’s corporate security branch.

Wang, a resident of Candiac, Que., south of Montreal, allegedly had access to the relevant information as part of his job at the provincial utility.

The RCMP says the provincially owned corporation is a critical infrastructure and a strategic interest to be protected.

The force says foreign interference has emerged as a priority for law enforcement, adding that it is working with at-risk sectors to improve Canada’s response and resiliency.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChinaQuebecspies

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
At-risk fin whales are in hot water with protection downgrade, LNG, and climate change
Next story
Nickelback to be inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame

Just Posted

The last Repair Cafe of 2022 will take place on Nov. 19 at the Maple Ridge Seniors’ Activity Centre. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Maple Ridge hosts last Repair Cafe of the year

The City of Maple Ridge announced an acquisition of 4.28 acres of land between the Port Haney Wharf and Kanaka Creek Regional Park on Oct. 26, 2022. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge’s waterfront buy will mean parking and safety problems

A fund has been started in Memory of Kitty Carr, seen here on her wedding day, and with husband Paul Carr. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge woman’s memorial fund helping mothers

Mike Harper captured the view on the approach to the third tee at Meadow Gardens Golf Course during an early cool morning last week. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Chilly morn on the course