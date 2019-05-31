West Shore RCMP arrested three suspects for carving a Swastika into the pavement in Colwood. (West Shore RCMP photo)

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

West Shore RCMP arrested three suspects for carving a swastika in the pavement at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.

On Thursday at 8:20 p.m., West Shore RCMP received a report from a member of the public who said they saw three men using a cement saw to carve into the pavement at the lagoon on Ocean Boulevard.

READ ALSO: Anti-Semitic incidents ‘skyrocket’ in B.C., audit finds

Police officers responded and observed the three men still at the scene. They saw the carving was in the shape of a swastika.

Const. Nancy Saggar of West Shore RCMP said all three suspects were arrested for mischief under $5,000.

“After being informed of the seriousness of the crime, the suspects told the officers they realized the error of their ways and apologized for the damage they caused,” Saggar said. “Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crime as all three suspects had been drinking.”

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP arrest 26-year-old man for spray-painting graffiti in Langford

The three suspects were released from custody by way of a promise to appear in court. West Shore RCMP would like to thank the witness for alerting the police and advise members of the public to report a crime right away by calling 911.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims
Next story
$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Just Posted

YPK gets $1 million for community airport upgrades

Province funds upgrades at Pitt Meadows airport

Pitt Meadows rail crossing projects get more funding

CP Rail funding agreement is next step

Maple Ridge team named to bring 2020 BC Summer Games

City hosts provincewide event in July 2020

Hammond wastewater tank and pump will serve Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

Public invited to learn about infrastructure

Roadside prohibition reversed after police showed up at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Two arrested in Victoria for drug trafficking offences linked to Lower Mainland gang

Officers seized drugs, cash and two cars

Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Chef Paul Moran of 1909 Kitchen at Tofino Resort + Marina won the $100,000 prize and Top Chef title.

Crews set up special camp as northwest B.C. fire risk soars

The B.C. Wildfire Service is setting up a 150-person camp in the Dease Lake area

Most Read