RCMP arrive at Trans Mountain terminal to arrest protester in tree

Terry Christenson was arrested for a similar protest in Burnaby back in March 2018 where he stayed in a tree for more than 16 hours as part of a week of action to slow pipeline construction ahead of a tree clearing deadline. (Grandpa_protest/Twitter)

A 71-year-old man has set up a “mid-air” protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

RCMP are trying to get a 71-year-old man down from a tree he climbed to protest the Trans Mountain pipeline.

As of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Terry Christenson was still 100 feet up a tree inside the Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby, environmental organization Stand.Earth said in a statement.

I chose this tree because it was home to a pair of nesting eagles. #TransMountain put a metal cone on top to 'deter' the eagles from returning. So I removed the cone. pic.twitter.com/JzW3btBufu — protestinggrandpa (@grandpa_protest) April 29, 2019

This is the second time Christenson has violated a court-ordered injunction not to interfere with terminal operations and now faces jail time.

READ MORE: Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

He was arrested for a similar protest in Burnaby in March 2018, when he stayed in a tree for more than 16 hours as part of a week of action to slow pipeline construction ahead of a tree-clearing deadline.

“I hope Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can see how strongly many of us will continue to oppose this pipeline,” Christenson said in a statement.

“The Trans Mountain pipeline is not in the national interest – what’s really in the national interest is a safe future for our grandchildren, for the climate, and for all of Canada.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meanwhile, has said the pipeline is in the national interest and is needed to build a strong economy, and that it can be built in an environmentally conscious way.



joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter