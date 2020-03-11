RCMP ask for help identifying male remains found in North Burnaby forest

Mounties are looking to identify this man, pictured in a 3-D reconstruction, whose body was found in North Burnaby in 2019. (RCMP)

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are asking for help to identify the remains of an adult male found last year in North Burnaby.

A release on Wednesday said the remains of a male between the ages of 40 and 60 at the time of his death were found on March 11, 2019 in a forested area.

It is estimated he may have gone missing around March 2013 and may have been in low spirits at the time.

Details from the investigation available on the Canada’s Missing website also indicate he had black hair worn in a ponytail, a black Pro Sport baseball cap, a black QUARTZ watch, black Club Monaco glasses, brown Columbia hiking boots, a yellow Steep Slopes jacket and a blue Pro Sport backpack.

Facial reconstruction images are also available on the website, created by students in a forensic sculpture workshop and 3D-printed by technicians from the National Research Council.

Other details and a map are available on the BC Coroners Service’s Unidentified Human Remains viewer app.

Anyone who has information that may help identify this individual is asked to contact either the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 or the BC Coroners Service’s Special Investigations Unit at 1-877-660-5077, or by email at bccs.siu@gov.bc.ca.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

