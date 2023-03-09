RCMP catch Pitt Meadows driver going 65 km over speed limit

Vehicle was heading southbound on Baynes Road and is now impounded for 7 days

Ridge Meadows RCMP caught a driver doing 115 km/hr going southbound on Baynes Road, just off of Ford Road in Pitt Meadows. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows driver is now facing a full week without their vehicle after they were caught going more than double the speed limit in the rural part of the city.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that the vehicle was clocked going 115 km/hr on Baynes Road, in an area that has a posted speed limit of 50 km/hr.

RELATED: 53-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run on rural Pitt Meadows road

The police pulled over the southbound driver and issued them a violation ticket in addition to impounding the vehicle for seven days.

This is coming on the heels of the Ridge Meadows RCMP announcement that Pitt Meadows drivers were issued 40 per cent more violation tickets in 2022 than the year prior.