Update: Air evacuation after Friday collision in Maple Ridge

Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian and closed a road Friday morning near Yennadon elementary in northeast Maple Ridge.

Police cruisers blocked 232nd Street between Abernethy Way and 128th Avenue.

An air ambulance was flying overhead just before 8 a.m. It landed on a field at Yennadon elementary, just north of 128th Avenue, and evacuated one patient.

Shannon Miller, with B.C. Emergency Health Services, said three paramedic ground units were dispatched to the scene and the air ambulance was launched automatically.

One person was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A witness said the victim was a male cyclist. He was unconscious and appeared to have an injured leg and cuts.

The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the scene and was distraught, according to reports.

The collision appeared to have involved a cyclist as a crumpled bicycle was at the scene.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, though, are saying that a pedestrian was struck.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The road has since been reopened.

RECENTLY: Air ambulance called to fatal crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge.

 


The air ambulance landed at Yennadon elementary. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

