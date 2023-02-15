RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki looks on during Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Lucki says she has decided to retire and her last day will be March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki looks on during Canada Day celebrations at Lebreton Flats in Ottawa, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Lucki says she has decided to retire and her last day will be March 17. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki to retire next month

Lucki says she is proud of the steps taken during her tenure to modernize the RCMP

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki says she has made the difficult decision to retire next month.

There has been speculation about Lucki’s future as she approaches the end of her five-year term.

In a statement Lucki says it is not an easy decision to leave as she has loved being the storied organization’s 24th commissioner.

Lucki took over an organization that had become mired in internal dissension over long-standing issues of bullying and harassment.

She says she is proud of the steps taken during her tenure to modernize the RCMP through increased accountability and measures to address systemic racism.

Lucki says she knows this work will continue after her last day on March 17.

VIDEO: Brenda Lucki to lead RCMP as force struggles with bullying, sexism

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As transit strike action continue in Fraser Valley, CUPE asks for online pledge support
Next story
Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Vancouver seized by government

Just Posted

The last Family Day celebration in Pitt Meadows happened back in 2020 and drew approximately 2,000 attendees of all ages. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Family Day happenings in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Burrards finished in third place at the 2023 BC Lacrosse Under-19 Women’s Field Lacrosse Provincial Championships, which were hosted in Maple Ridge from Feb. 9 to 12. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards take gold and bronze at Women’s Field Lacrosse Championships

Maple Ridge Lapidary Club member, Mike Stewart poses with his recent soapstone carving “THE KRACKEN” also showing a musical note carved by Mike’s wife Brigitte. Mike and Brigitte are vendors at the show Feb 25, 26. 10 to 4 p.m. each day. (Special to The News)
Explore geodes and gems at Maple Ridge Lapidary Club show

Lauren Curtis celebrates her win after becoming the 2022 Canada U18 Women’s Hammer Champion. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete recognized by BC Athletics