RCMP badge. (File photo/Phil McLachlan)

RCMP continue to investigate 2 ‘suspicious’ fatalities in Golden

Two deceased individuals were found in a car on Sunday morning on Bowles-Evans Drive

RCMP have confirmed two have died in what was originally described as a ‘suspicious incident’ that took place in Golden on Sunday morning on Mt. 7.

Police were called to Bowle-Evans Drive on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16. Two deceased individuals were discovered in a car a short distance from the forest service road.

RCMP say that the nature of their deaths are believed to be suspicious.

A team of investigators from BC RCMP Major Crime responded and took conduct of the investigation with support from the Forensic Identification Section and the Golden RCMP.

Officers do not believe there is any risk to the public and the incident was isolated.

Access to Mt. 7 bike trails and the paraglide launch were closed for approximately 24 hours while the initial investigation took place.

RCMP have not released any more information.

READ MORE: Golden’s Mt 7 trails, paraglide launch closed after RCMP incident

