RCMP, coroner, investigating fisherman’s sudden death

A Maple Ridge man, in his 50s, died while fishing on a bridge near Trail this past weekend

Trail RCMP and coroners service are investigating the sudden death of a Maple Ridge man who passed away on Friday after falling down a river bank while fishing near the city of Trail.

This case began on July 3 shortly before 2 p.m. with a call to the Trail and Greater District RCMP.

Police responded to the scene, described as the area of the Waneta Bridge near Trail, where a fisherman fell approximately 20 feet down a bank of the Columbia River while fishing.

UNRELATED POLICE STORY: Ridge Meadows RCMP worried the number of impaired drivers is increasing

“Two other fisherman on scene witnessed the incident, immediately contacted emergency crews, and provided emergency first aid measures including CPR to the Maple Ridge man,” Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Wednesday.

“Despite all the efforts of bystanders and emergency first responders at the scene, the victim was pronounced deceased.”

Investigators suspect that the man, reported to be in his 50s, may have suffered a sudden medical incident prior to his fall.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, under the Coroners Act, Wicentowich says his name will not be released.


