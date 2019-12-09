Ridge Meadows RCMP helped Friends in Need Food Bank on Thursday with Cram the Cruiser with Kindness event at Real Canadian Superstore. (Contributed)

RCMP Cram the Cruiser event tops last year’s

More food, cash collected in Pitt Meadows

The burden of the Friends in Need Food Bank is 624 kilograms lighter thanks to an RCMP cruiser that was 624 kg heavier, Thursday, filled with groceries and treats for the holiday season.

Shoppers at Real Canadian Superstore in Pitt Meadows crammed the car with food and cash donations to help the RCMP’s Cram the Cruiser With Kindness fundraiser for the Friends in Need Food Bank.

According to the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the 624 kilograms collected was increase of 41 per cent from last year.

The news was even better when it came to cold, hard cash collected by the cops for the food bank. This year, the Cram the Cruiser event raised $1,641 for the food bank – 83 per cent more than last year.

Superstore appreciated their efforts. “A big shoutout to the Ridge Meadows RCMP for donating their time and resources today to help us Cram their Cruisers for the Friends In Need Food Bank! ����

“We were so blown away by the generosity of our community and are so grateful for all of your help,” Superstore said online.

Cash and food donations are still being accepted near the checkout tills in the store.


Most Read