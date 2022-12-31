A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

A vehicle went into Harrison Lake on Dec. 31, 2022. (Google Maps)

RCMP dive team, rescue crews called to report of vehicle into Harrison Lake

Bystanders witnessed vehicle go into water, did not see anyone come out, according to crews on scene

Emergency crews in the Fraser Valley were called to a scene where a vehicle reportedly went into Harrison Lake.

The incident happened around 12:14 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 at the boat launch at Green Point Day Use Area.

Harrison Hot Springs Fire Department was dispatched to the location, along with other emergency crews including Agassiz Fire Department, RCMP and Kent Harrison Search and Rescue.

When Harrison firefighters arrived on scene, they reported that the vehicle was “not visible” from the shore. They said bystanders witnessed the vehicle go into the water and did not see anyone come out.

The RCMP dive team also attended the scene.

At 1:26 p.m., firefighters reported they were still on scene helping rescue crews with the ongoing search.

It is unknown how many people were in the vehicle when it went into the water.

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Execution of high-risk warrant leads to shutdown of Maple Ridge neighbourhood
Next story
Free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve, TransLink says

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Brandon Yip captained Team China at the Olympics. (Kunlun Red Star Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s best athletes in the spotlight in 2022

Noni Lenssen’s six-year-old German shorthaired pointer, Oakleigh, enjoys watching all the birds at the dike in Jerry Sulina Park. This time, as if posing, she was mesmerized by all the feathered friends, while Lenssen’s other two dogs ran around behind her. “I have many, many photos of my girls in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, but when I snapped this pic… I couldn’t quite believe how beautiful it turned out!” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Girls are out for a run on the dikes

One individual was arrested after a high-risk warrant was executed in Maple Ridge on Friday evening. (Blackpress file)
Execution of high-risk warrant leads to shutdown of Maple Ridge neighbourhood

A sporty sedan crashed through fences and arbours, taking out stairs and trees before landing in the front yard of a home along 240th Street in Maple Ridge Thursday, Dec. 29. (Kim Ensign/Special to The News)
VIDEO: 5 uninjured after car leaves road in Maple Ridge