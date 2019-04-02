RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Police are looking for a driver behind the wheel of a car clocked speeding through not one – but two – school zones in South Surrey Monday.

Const. Chantal Sears said the offending grey Volkswagen Jetta was first spotted at around 3 p.m. along Roper Street by officers who were conducting school-zone speed enforcement outside White Rock Elementary.

Sears said the driver failed to stop for police, after being clocked going roughly 70 kilometres per hour, well beyond the standard 30-kilometre-per-hour speed in school zones across the province.

The driver continued down the same street, heading towards a second school. Outside Peace Arch Elementary, the next officer clocked the driver at 110 kilometres per hour.

“He failed to stop for police a second time,” Sears said. “So we are out looking for that right now.”

Sears described the behaviour – which also included erratic passing manoeuvres – as “so dangerous.”

“So lucky that nobody was hit.”

Police are investigating the matter, and anyone with information is asked to contact White Rock RCMP.

