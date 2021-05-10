RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.

RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

RCMP have identified a “person of interest” stemming from an investigation into the death of a woman who was found in Kootenay National Park last week.

Police put out the call seeking public assistance in locating Philip Toner, who was known to Brenda Ware, a 35-year-old woman who was found dead on Highway 93 approximately 54 kilometres north of Radium on Thursday, May 6.

“Brenda Ware and Toner were known to each other, however the nature of that relationship will not be released at this time,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon, Acting Officer-In-Charge (A/OIC) of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section. “Investigators are interested in speaking with Philip Toner, 41, as soon as possible.”

READ: RCMP ask for tips after woman’s body found in Kootenay National Park

According to RCMP, Toner’s current whereabouts are unknown, but he has ties to British Columbia and Alberta.

Toner is described as:

• Caucasian male

• Brown hair

• Bald

• 5’11

• 190 lbs

“If Philip hears, or sees this call for information, we ask him to contact the police of jurisdiction,” said Supt. Wijayakoon.

If anyone encounters Toner, do not approach and call 911, say RCMP.

Police have determined that Ware was known to have been in Didsbury, Alberta, and travelled through Kootenay National Park, where she was discovered with her red 2019 Jeep Cherokee vehicle.

RCMP are requesting any information from anyone who may have seen Ware or her Jeep between May 4 to May 6.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is encouraged to call SED Major Crime Unit’s Information Line at 1-877-987-8477

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 1 person in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Just Posted

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: Chef Dez does parsley pesto

Pesto traditionally has fresh basil but parsley is a tasty alternative

A cyclist was struck on Lougheed Highway at 209 Street on Monday afternoon. (Neil Corbett - The News)
Cyclist injured after collision with car on Lougheed Highway

Police, fire and ambulance respond to call in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services’ Better at Home Program is now offering a grocery delivery program for seniors. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows organization now delivering groceries for seniors

Community Services’ Better at Home Program filling in the gaps of Thrifty Foods Sendial program

Police have southbound lanes blocked along 227 Street at Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ronan O’Doherty/The News)
VIDEO: 1 person in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

Witnesses describe collision as a road-rage incident

An acro performance as part of the Greg Moore Youth Centre’s talent show video. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge’s talented youth featured in Youth Week video

BC Youth Week marked by Greg Moore Youth Centre

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

RCMP are searching for Philip Toner, who is a ‘person of interest’ in the investigation of a suspicious death in Kootenay National Park last week. Photo courtesy BC RCMP.
RCMP identify ‘person of interest’ in Kootenay National Park suspicious death

Police are looking for Philip Toner, who was known to a woman found dead near Radium last week

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save on Winnipeg Jets’ Nate Thompson (11) during second period NHL action in Winnipeg, Monday, May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade
Vancouver Canucks see NHL playoff hopes dashed despite 3-1 win over Winnipeg

Montreal Canadiens earn final North Division post-season spot

Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks drew a large crowd to the Abbotsford Centre in 2019. Canucks management hopes the crowds return for the planned AHL team this fall, and early returns are positive. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Canucks: ‘Incredible’ early interest for Abbotsford AHL tickets

Team has had a strong response to both e-mail information and priority ticket lists

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The B.C. legislature went from 85 seats to 87 before the 2017 election, causing a reorganization with curved rows and new desks squeezed in at the back. The next electoral boundary review could see another six seats added. (Black Press files)
B.C. election law could add six seats, remove rural protection

North, Kootenays could lose seats as cities gain more

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the shooting of an Indigenous woman in the Ucluelet First Nation community of Hitacu. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation wants ‘massive change’ after its 3rd police shooting in less than a year

Nuu-chah-nulth woman recovering from gunshot wounds in weekend incident near Ucluelet

Nurse Gurinder Rai, left, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Maria Yule at a Fraser Health drive-thru vaccination site, in Coquitlam, B.C., on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The site is open for vaccinations 11 hours per day to those who have pre-booked an appointment. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID vaccine bookings to open for adults 40+, or 18+ in hotspots, across B.C.

Only people who have registered will get their alert to book

(Doris Mah/Facebook)
Rallies against anti-Asian racism to mark national day of action, virtually and in-person

Doris Mah wants all levels of government to take action

Most Read